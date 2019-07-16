Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Wheeler Notice
WHEELER - Paula G., 54, of Stony Brook, New York on July 10, 2019. Devoted Member of St. James Lutheran Church. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Bryce & Caleb. Cher-ished daughter of Lottie & the late Paul Gagliardotto. Loving daughter-in-law of Patricia and the late John. Adored sister of Debra Barbieri and Desiree Gagliardotto. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc 829 Middle Country Road, Route 25, St. James on Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Services on Friday at St. James Lutheran Church, St. James at 10am. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery, Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smithtown Food Pantry, Smithtown, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.