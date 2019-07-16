|
WHEELER - Paula G., 54, of Stony Brook, New York on July 10, 2019. Devoted Member of St. James Lutheran Church. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Bryce & Caleb. Cher-ished daughter of Lottie & the late Paul Gagliardotto. Loving daughter-in-law of Patricia and the late John. Adored sister of Debra Barbieri and Desiree Gagliardotto. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc 829 Middle Country Road, Route 25, St. James on Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Services on Friday at St. James Lutheran Church, St. James at 10am. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery, Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smithtown Food Pantry, Smithtown, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019