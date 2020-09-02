1/1
Pauline A. Horan
HORAN - Pauline A. (nee Beaudry) peacefully passed away on August 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her family with love. She joins her parents Leonard and Alice Beaudry, her brother-in-law Richard Birmingham and all her aunts, uncle, and grandparents. She will be deeply missed by her family: daughter Kathleen and her husband Ed; son Michael and his wife Mary Beth; her grandsons Michael, Brendan, Scott and Connor; her siblings Jeanne with her husband Carl, Roger and his wife Marilyn, Tom and his wife Aida, and sisters Helene and Valerie; her in-laws Ronnie and her husband Fred. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends. Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at 11:00am, St. John Nepomucene Church, Bohemia, New York. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations to: American Cancer Society www.cancer.org Or St. John's Food Pantry https:--stjohnnepomucene.com- parish-outreach-



Published in Newsday from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
