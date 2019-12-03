Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Bay Shore, NY
Interment
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Bay Shore, NY
Pauline Augenblick

Pauline Augenblick Notice
AUGENBLICK- Pauline Anna, of Bay Shore, NY on December 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Anthony. Loving mother of Anthony (Sally), Michael (Lucille), and Andrew (Jean). Cherished grandmother of six. Visiting will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
