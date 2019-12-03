|
AUGENBLICK- Pauline Anna, of Bay Shore, NY on December 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Anthony. Loving mother of Anthony (Sally), Michael (Lucille), and Andrew (Jean). Cherished grandmother of six. Visiting will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019