CORNELL - Pauline V., died on October 19, 2019 at 94 years of age. Pauline was predeceased by her beloved husband Duncan. She is survived by her 3 loving daughters, Jane MacCorkindale, Carol Warren and Ellen Ryan (Daniel). Devoted grandmother to Sara Price (Eric), Beth O'Brien (Andrew), Sean MacCorkindale (Kara), Laura and Gregory Warren and Jack and Erin Ryan. Cherished by 7 great-grandchildren Eden, Roman, Kingston and Lincoln Price and Emerson, Ashton and Adeline O'Brien. She will be loved and missed forever. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday 10-22 7-9PM and Wednesday 10-23 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019