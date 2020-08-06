ATKINSON - Pauline G. (nee Bournival), on March 18, 2020, of Northport, 86 years of age. Loving wife of the late Neil Atkinson, Jr. Beloved mother of Michael (Margaret Greenlees), Thomas (Pamela), Stephen, David (Helene), Brian (Beth), William "Scott" (Erika), Kenneth (Laura) and Robert (Janet). Cherished grandmother of 22. Also survived by three of her sisters; Jacqueline MacLellan, Suzanne Matson and Charlotte Pasquerella. Very involved in community life; working for the PTA, the Northport Athletic Booster Club and local and school board politics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8th, at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. nolanfh.com