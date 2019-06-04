|
GULOTTA - Pauline, peacefully at the age 95 on June 2, 2019. A 56 year resident of Massapequa Park, she was predeceased by her husband Anthony Gulotta. Born November 14, 1923 in Thalheim-bei-Wels, Austria. She was a "war bride" who moved with her husband to Brooklyn in 1946. Active in dozens of organizations, she most recently served as president of the Homemakers Council Massapequa Park Chapter. She is survived by daughter Carol Sottili (Bud), grandchildren Steven Sottili (Ashley), Thomas Gulotta (Danielle), Robert Gulotta (Lindsay) & Meredith Sottili, & great-grandchildren, Thomas Jr., Johnny and Ellie. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (South Chapel) 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Massapequa) Thursday 10:45am, burial immediately following at Grace Church Cemetery (Massapequa) for more information, Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019