LaFLAIR - Pauline S. on Feb. 7, 2019 of Ridge, at age 90. Loving mother to Janet (Joel) Flanders, John (Annette) LaFlair, Jade (Steven) LaFlair, Jay (Cynthia) LaFlair, and Jeff (Karen) LaFlair. Cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island Inc 640 Middle Country Road, Middle Island, NY. Thursday 2-4:30PM and 7-9:30PM. Funeral and closing Prayers Friday 11AM Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019