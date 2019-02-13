Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
(631) 345-6700
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline LaFlair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline LaFlair

Notice Condolences Flowers

Pauline LaFlair Notice
LaFLAIR - Pauline S. on Feb. 7, 2019 of Ridge, at age 90. Loving mother to Janet (Joel) Flanders, John (Annette) LaFlair, Jade (Steven) LaFlair, Jay (Cynthia) LaFlair, and Jeff (Karen) LaFlair. Cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island Inc 640 Middle Country Road, Middle Island, NY. Thursday 2-4:30PM and 7-9:30PM. Funeral and closing Prayers Friday 11AM Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.