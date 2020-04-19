|
MAURIO - Pauline, 86 of Deer Park, NY. It is with the greatest of sadness that her family announces her passing on Saturday April 11, 2020, one day prior to Easter Sunday, the holiday for which her given name Pasqualina embodies. Her name in Italian means "little Easter". Pauline was born Pasqualina Theresa Dan-chise on February 23, 1934 in Brooklyn NY. That is where she would meet her future husband Frank. She disliked her given name so much, that she told Frank that her name was "Ronnie", a nickname which he would lovingly call her for the rest of her life . They married in August 1953 and settled in Deer Park, NY where they would raise their 2 sons. Pauline and Frank enjoyed extensive traveling, going to casinos & entertaining. Their yearly party for Frank's Liquor business associates would become legendary. Pauline was also an activist for her community. in 1982 Pauline led the fight to prevent the establishment of a prison on the grounds of the old Pilgrim State Pyschiatric Hospital in Brentwood NY. She and others would protest at the entrance of the hospital every night as well as write letters to the Governor until they saw the successful closure of the prison in 1983. Pauline also worked many years as a secretary at Shacker Realty in Melville, NY. Pauline was a huge METS fan and a devoted viewer of Regis and Kathie Lee. Her Sunday dinners were a big part of maintaining her family traditions, and everybody was welcomed at her table. Pauline and her husband Frank were married for 66 beautiful years. In addition to her devoted husband , she is survived by her two sons Lou and Dr. Frank Maurio, two daughter-in-laws, Patti and Nancy, 4 wonderful grandchildren, Christopher (Abby) Lindsay, Brittany and Nicholas and her new great grandson Luca . Burial to take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY with a private family graveside ceremony. A memorial celebration of her life will take place at a later date. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020