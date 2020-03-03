Newsday Notices
Pauline Prostowich

Pauline Prostowich Notice
PROSTOWICH - Pauline M. of Wantagh, NY on March 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Devoted mother of Paul (Linda Murphy), Priscilla, and Peter (Jeannette). Loving grandmother of Talia. Adored sister of Rudolph and predeceased by Alfred and Guy. Proud graduate of St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn. Active member of St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY since 1952 where she established the Ministry of Consolation: admin-istered it for 14 years and promoted it in parishes throughout Nassau County, was a past president of the Rosary Altar Society, lectured, and was an active teacher at St. Frances as well as a substitute teacher in Wantagh and Levittown. Pauline worked in banking for over 20 years, retiring as Assistant Manager of Long Island Savings. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11:15am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
