BAUER - Pearl Adlena, 87, of Woodbury, NY. It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing on October 4, 2020, after a courageous battle. Beloved wife of late husband, Edward Frank. Born December 12, 1932 and raised in Easton, PA, she was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hicksville. Before joining her husband at Bauer Oil Corporation in Freeport, NY, her career included 'multiple steps' including dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Center, NYC. Pearl's family was always first and foremost, but she daily shared her gifts and love with everyone she met. Always considering others before herself, her husband Ed said "Pearl's choices are guided by her heart, not her head." She loved to cook, entertain and hosted extraordinary annual parties for a house full of family and friends. An avid lover and supporter of the arts, she made sure everyone had an opportunity to enjoy museums, theatre, music and dance as she did. She was not a homebody, she always lived life in a big way, supported multiple earth, human and animal causes, enjoyed travel and adventure, boating, dancing, gardening, history, truly appreciated friendships, strongly suggested that everyone should try everything and was delighted to help facilitate. Pearl showed everyone how much an individual can contribute and what a family can be. She was the center of our universe, is irreplaceable, and will forever be missed. She is survived by her sons Henry Luhmann and wife Pamela, Thomas Luhmann and wife JoAnn, Paul and partner Jillian, Edward Jr. and wife Dianne. Loving grandmother to Jessica and husband Joseph, Melissa and fiance Alejandro, Tommy, Jon and wife Kelly, Lindsay and fiance Tal, Caitlin, Erika, Edward lll, Thomas, Joseph, Kate and great granddaughter, Addison Marie. Reposing at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes, 125 W Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY. Visiting on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10am - noon, and 3pm - 5pm. Religious service and interment to be held privately.







