KOVESDY Pearl S., 102, formerly of Westbury, NY and Delray Beach, Fl. passed on April 22, 2020 due to COVID-19. Born in New York City on December 30, 1917 to Isadore & Ida Schlifka. It was the second coldest day in NYC history (-13o). Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Allen & Sharon Kovesdy and Edward & Lisa Kovesdy. Very proud grandmother of Geoffrey and Alex Kovesdy. After raising her family in Westbury, NY she retired to Delray Beach, Fl with her husband. 35 years later she returned to Long Island. A Life-Master at Bridge and a world traveler, she was a gourmet cook who loved to bake and entertain.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020