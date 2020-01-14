Home

I. J. Morris
21 E. DEER PARK ROAD
Dix Hills, NY 11746
(631) 499-6060
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Pearl Sausmer


1923 - 2020
Pearl Sausmer Notice
SAUSMER - Pearl Helen passed away in her sleep January 10, 2020 in Plano, TX. at the age of 96. She was born in Brooklyn, NY January 27, 1923 to Morris and Mary Strober. Pearl graduated from James Madison High and Long Island University with a degree in merchandising. On July 30, 1944 she married Dr. William Sausmer and they were married over 73 years until his death in 2018. Peri, her nickname, loved her family and enjoyed opera, ballet, theater, the symphony; not to mention golf and swimming, and world traveling. She was active all her life in the Synagogue wherever she resided. She is also preceded in death by her parents and Strober brothers Milton, George, Sydney, Mervin, and Murray. She is survived by daughter Barbara Glassner (William), sons James Sausmer (Susan), Michael Sausmer (Margaret Duryee), Andrew Sausmer; grandchildren Matthew Sausmer, Robyn Glassner (Richard Meth), Lauren Carey (Chas), and great-granddaughter Scarlett Carey. Her funeral will be held January 15, 2020 at 12:00 at IJ Morris Funeral Home, 21 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, NY with burial following at Beth Moses Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
