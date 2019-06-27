Home

BELANO - Peggy Ann (Carr) passed away on June 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband Dan and their children Danny Belano (Nancy), Lori Belano, and Linsey Stanek (Travis). She was met in Heaven by her daughter Lisa Belano Vigliotta. She was the loving sister of Terence (Trish), Patricia Sinusas (Keith), Thomas (Fran), Coreen DeMartino (Michael deceased), Craig (Ellen) and Lori Rotunno (Cliff). Proud grandmother of Justin, Ciara, Faithe, Luke, Carley, Chloe, Cole and Skylar. Family will receive friends on June 27, 2019 at Sinnickson's Funeral Home, 2-4 pm, 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 28 at St. John's in Center Moriches at 9:30 am.
Published in Newsday on June 27, 2019
