Peggy Vigliotta

VIGLIOTTA - Peggy 82, of Islip, formerly of Shoreham, LI, died on August 9, 2020. Longtime teacher in Sachem School District. Beloved wife of Albert. Loving mother of Neil (Nadine), Peter, Noel (Jennifer) and Paul. Reposing Wednesday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Montfort Spiritual Center, 26 S. Saxon Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2020.