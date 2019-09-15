|
FOROGLOU - Penelope, Penny Foroglou passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 6th. Penny will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a dedicated homemaker and for her devotion to her church. Penny supported her husband Jerry throughout his career while raising their family both in the US and abroad. Later in their lives, she was a loyal caregiver to her husband as he fought Parkinson's Disease. Penny follows her loving husband Jerry in death after a marriage of over 50 years. She is survived by her children Alexandra (Matt), Greg (Jenny) and Jeff (Wendy) and grandchildren, Nicholas and Alex. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Beach Funeral Home, Melbourne, FL. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 AM at Saint Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, Melbourne, FL. You may sign Penny's guestbook at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019