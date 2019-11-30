|
NEWBERY - Percy C. of Concord, New Hampshire (formerly of Freeport) on Nov. 25, 2019. 63 year member of Truck Co #1 & Honorary Chief of the Freeport Fire Department. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Joan Marie Angelo, Suzan Pavlik, Bruce, Guy, Kellie Hinrichs, Kim Paskalis, Tina Furlone, Jennifer Meade, and the late David. Dear grandfather of 24 and great grandfather of 36. Family will receive friends on Tues. 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Wed. 9:45AM All Saints Episcopal Church, Baldwin. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2019