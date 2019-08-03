|
NAVARRO- Perla, born September 5th 1939 in Lima, Peru passed away peacefully on August 1st 2019 in Bay Shore NY. She devoted her life to all her family and friends with passion, grace and inspiration. Perla the pioneer in her family being the oldest of her siblings migrated to the United States at the age of 19. Prior to October 2016 Perla worked as a senior administrator for almost 40 years, however, what Perla was known for was orchest-rating and entertaining the wildest celebrations from anniversaries, birthday parties, halloween parties and most notorious the Peruvian Independence Day party. What made Perla so unique was that she demonstrated all her gifts with compassion and class. She respected and adored what you brought to the table as she loved being a story teller with you. What gave Perla her most joy was not just being with the grandchildren but in helping them be reared as 6 of her 9 grandchildren lived with her. Perla leaves behind 4 children (Waldo, Brian, Sabrina, and Jason) and 9 grandchildren (Rebecca, Layla, Amir, Alexander, Arianna, Jude, Mia Lucia, Elijah, and Brooke). Services are at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave.West Babylon, NY 11704 at Noon on 8/4/19
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019