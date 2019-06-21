Newsday Notices
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
(516) 621-4545
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Perry Hendricks Notice
Hendricks - Perryage 64 formerly of Albertson, NY, passed away on June 2, 2019 in Conway, SC. Perry was employed with UPS for 39 years. He was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending races with good friends throughout the years. Perry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy Hendricks, his son Sean Martin, and granddaughters Shannon, Samantha, and Shae. Perry was also a fond and loving brother-in-law, uncle great-uncleand a life-long friend to many. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 22nd from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home 75 Mineola Avenue Roslyn Heights NY. 11577. RoslynHeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019
