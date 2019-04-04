Home

Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:15 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
JALA - Pete I., of Oceanside on March 31, 2019. President of Jala Equipment, Oceanside, N.Y. Avid Harley Rider. Loyal & true friend, was loved and will be missed by all. Beloved son of Pirjo and the late Jorma. Loving brother of Jaana Jala, and Pia (Willie) Jala. Dear uncle of Nicholas Martel and great uncle of Maibel Martel. Family will receive friends on Friday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. Freeport. Funeral Service Friday 3:15PM. Cremation Private
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
