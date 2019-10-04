|
CORTINA - Peter A. suddenly on October 3, 2019 of Dix Hills, NY, passed at the age of 61.Beloved father of Patrina (Nicole) Cortina and the late Chad Cortina. Cherished grandfather of Chad, Carmine and Olivia. Loving son of Angelo and the late Anna Maria. Adored brother of Vincenza, Anthony (Gina), Susan (Jen) and the late Nancy. Loving companion of Marie Mennella. Survived by many nieces and nephews and former wife Debbie. Family to receive friends Saturday 7-9:30pm, Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm, at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass, Monday 11:45am, St. Matthew RC Church, Dix Hills. Entombment to follow St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Peter's sister Nancy. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019