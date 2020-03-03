|
AMBROSIO- Peter "Papa Pete" on March 2, 2020 of Selden, LI. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Rosanne Coppola-Mammolito (Thomas), Joan Schwartz (Robert) and the late Marlene Nagel (late Christian). Adored grandfather of Lisa, Laura, David, Eric, Krista and Tracy. Cherished great grandfather of 14 and great-great grandfather of 1. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 4-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:45 AM at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, Selden, LI. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020