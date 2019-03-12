BLIVEN - Peter S. on March 10, 2019, age 62, of Laurel Hollow, NY, formerly of Lloyd Harbor, NY and New York City. Beloved husband of Jennifer Bohner for 30 years. Loving father of Brooke, Allison, and Emma. Dear brother of John Jr., and the late Barbara. Peter was an active participant in both academics and athletics at Friends Academy, Locust Valley, NY and Syracuse University where he excelled in ice hockey. Peter's career started in institution municipal sales at Langdon P. Cook, and went on to become a leader in sales at Citibank's institution municipal bond group where he became a managing director. He ran recruiting for Citibank at Syracuse University, University of Vermont and Trinity College, placing many qualified students into the Citibank trainee program. He received The Exceptional Service Recipient Award from The Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University 2018. Peter loved his wife and girls, all of his friends, playing golf and tennis at his beloved Creek Club and raised continuous funds for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY Thursday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary