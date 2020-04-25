|
HUNT - Peter Charles passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2020 in North Branford, Connecticut, surrounded by his loving children. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Trudy. Peter was a proud veteran of World War II, he earned his degrees at St. John's University and Adelphi University. He was employed by the Brooklyn Union Gas Company for 39 years. Peter resided in Rockville Centre for more than 30 years and in Madison, Connecticut during his retirement years. Peter was the devoted father of Mary Mullin, Peter (Deborah), Elizabeth (Brian) Murray, Diane (Michael) Corjulo, Catherine (Martin) Warten and Terence (Mary); and the adored grandfather of 17 grandchildren. Due to the current health conditions, a private burial service will be held at West Cemetery, Madison, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the , a cause close to Peter's heart, https://www.alz.org/ct, in Memory of Peter Hunt. To offer online tributes and condolences, please visit guilfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020