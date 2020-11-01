CANDEMERES - Peterof Fort Mill, SC; formerly of Flushing, NY left us to join Dolores, his wife of 43 years, in heaven on Oct 28, 2020. A veteran of the Korean War, he was raised in NYC and attended Stuy-vesant HS. Peter had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Devoted father of Paul (Carmen), Michael (Nadine), James (Elizabeth), Vicki (James), and Patricia (Peter). Loving grandfather of Lorena, Michelle, Matthew, Diana, Daniel, Lauren, Samantha, Lori, Christina, Cassiel, Danielle, Andrew, Thomas, and Calvin. Great-grandfather to Desiree, Daniel, and Julian. Special love from his buddy, Candy. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America www.bbbs.org
. Family will receive friends Friday, Nov 6, 2020, 9 am - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:15 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com