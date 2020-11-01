1/
Peter Candemeres
CANDEMERES - Peterof Fort Mill, SC; formerly of Flushing, NY left us to join Dolores, his wife of 43 years, in heaven on Oct 28, 2020. A veteran of the Korean War, he was raised in NYC and attended Stuy-vesant HS. Peter had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Devoted father of Paul (Carmen), Michael (Nadine), James (Elizabeth), Vicki (James), and Patricia (Peter). Loving grandfather of Lorena, Michelle, Matthew, Diana, Daniel, Lauren, Samantha, Lori, Christina, Cassiel, Danielle, Andrew, Thomas, and Calvin. Great-grandfather to Desiree, Daniel, and Julian. Special love from his buddy, Candy. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America www.bbbs.org. Family will receive friends Friday, Nov 6, 2020, 9 am - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:15 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
