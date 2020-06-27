Peter Capizzi

CAPIZZI - Peter, of Old Brookville, NY on June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of the late Maryanne Viscomi (Joseph), Roseann Kalb (the late Andrew) and Christine Burns (Timothy). Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Antonio), Marissa (Lance), Christian and Ashley; and great grandfather of Marlee, Cade, Cara and Ciana. This family Patriarch was also a shrewd business man. Raised by Italian immigrant parents who instilled the value of business ownership, Peter founded Henry Street Liquors in Hempstead, NY in 1962, building it into the thriving business it is today. He is recognized as an icon in the NY wine and liquor industry. To Peter, his wife and family were always his first priority and he worked hard to give them the best lives possible. He was always available for sound advice on any topic and always had the right answer. He was self-less and generous, not only with his loved ones but to all that were fortunate enough to call him their friend. In his free time he enjoyed travel, Sunday family dinners and trap shooting, at which he excelled. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Monday at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Brookville, NY. Interment private. Further information Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Published in Newsday from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.