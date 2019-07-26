Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Peter Caporaso Jr.


1964 - 2019
CAPORASO - Peter A., Jr., on July 23, 2019, of Seaford. Beloved son of Peter and Carol. Loving father of Brendan McClernon. Dear brother of Mark Caporaso (Stacey), and the late John. Proud uncle of Michael. Peter will be deeply missed by many loving friends and family. Cremation private. Interment of cremains Wednesday, 11 AM, July 31, 2019 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Coram. Arrangements entrust- ed to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
