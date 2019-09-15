|
CHRISTOFFERSEN - Peter of Palymyra, VA formerly of Hauppauge, NY passed away on September 5, 2019 in Gordonsville, VA. Peter was a member of the Hauppauge Fire Dept for 35 years. He was Chief from 1974-1978 and elected Commissioner in 1978. He was also a member to the Int'l Fire Chief Council. In his spare time he raised 5 puppies for the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown, NY. He was an avid Ranger fan and golfer. Preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Margaret Mary and his brother Henry. Survived by his loving brother Ernest, five cherished John (Vicki), Peter, Fran Pitts (Richard), Lisa Miller (Robin) and Andrew. Adored Papa to Kimberly Christoffersen, Eric Pitts, James and Kate Miller and Mia Weisbrod. Memorial contributions may be made to Hauppauge Volunteer Fire Dept, 855 Wheeler Rd, Hauppauge, NY 11788. As per his wishes, Peter will be cremated and services will be private.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019