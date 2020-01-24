Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.L. Jacobson Funeral Home Inc.
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Patricks RC Church
Huntington, NY
COOK - Peter, 86, of Huntington, NY passed away peace-fully on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Margaret Bronner (James), Peter, and Michael (Michelle). Proud Grandpa of Kelly, Megan, Ryan, Matthew, Makayla and Makenzie. Family will receive friends Sunday 4- 7 pm at A.L. Jacobson Funeral Home Inc., 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Patricks RC Church, Huntington, NY. Interment to follow at Mount St. Marys Cemetery, Fresh Meadows, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
