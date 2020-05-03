|
GEVAS - Peter Demosthenes MD., 84, of Tequesta, FL, passed away on April 11, 2020. Born to parents Daphne (Pappapaniyiotou) and Demosthenes, on August 30, 1935 in Newark, NJ, he attended Seton Hall Preparatory, St. Peters University, Jersey City, NJ and Seton Hall College of Medicine, graduating in 1962. Dr. Peter D. Gevas interned at Lenox Hill Hospital, postponed his residency to serve as lieutenant in the US Navy for two years. He was the medical doctor on board the USS Lake Champlain, the recovery ship for the Gemini II and Gemini V launches in 1965, both capsules of which are now in the Smithsonian. Peter completed his Radiological Residency at Montefiore Hospital Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and was appointed Chief Resident and Instructor of Radiology. He became a Board Certified Attending Radiologist at both Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital, sub-specializing in Angiography, and appointed the Director of Radiology Residency Training. In 1971, he joined the Medical Arts Radiology Group, affiliated with Huntington and Southside Hospitals. Peter served as Chief of Diagnostic Radiology at Huntington Hospital from 1990 to 2000, Board Member of Huntington Hospital from 1991 to 2000, and in 1993 formed the Huntington Hospital Breast Care Center, becoming its Director. He was the first to perform ultrasonically guided biopsies at Huntington Hospital, and also designed the first GE automated repositioning table for cardiac patients. Suffolk County and The Huntington Breast Cancer Action Coalition of America recognized his significant contributions proclaiming October 1, 1998 as Dr. Peter D. Gevas Day. Peter retired after 38 years in 2000. He was a member of AHEPA, St. Paraskevi, and St Catherine Greek Orthodox Churches. Peter was a beacon of intellect, strength, kindness and generosity. He was modest in the truest sense of his role as a physician, giving to all and expecting nothing in return. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Olga, his daughters Alexandra (Anthony Juliano) and Ariadne, his son Thane Peter (Persefoni Fokas), his beloved 4 grandchildren, Sophia, Ava, Ariana, and Athan Peter, his nephew Peter (Chitra Moutis), niece Daphne. Peter is preceded in death by his parents Daphne and Demosthenes, sister Evangeline, uncle Dr. Menelaus Peters, and nephew Christopher. The funeral and burial were held privately. Donations may be made in his memory to International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) for the Education of Orthodox Children, www.iocc.org (410)243-9820.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020