Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Farmingdale, NY
1940 - 2020
Peter G. Flynn Notice
FLYNN - Peter G., 79, longtime Farmingdale resident passed away on February 23, 2020. Proud NYPD police officer and Army National Guard Veteran. Beloved husband of 57 years to Linda. Loving father of Peter (Liz) and Elizabeth Romanelli (James). Adored grandpa of Anna, Connor, James, Aidan and Julia. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Peter's memory to The ; woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
