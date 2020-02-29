|
|
FLYNN - Peter G., 79, longtime Farmingdale resident passed away on February 23, 2020. Proud NYPD police officer and Army National Guard Veteran. Beloved husband of 57 years to Linda. Loving father of Peter (Liz) and Elizabeth Romanelli (James). Adored grandpa of Anna, Connor, James, Aidan and Julia. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Peter's memory to The ; woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020