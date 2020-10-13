KRAEKER - Peter G. passed away October 8, 2020, at the age of 79. He married Hildegard Kurre in 1966. Peter was a US Army Veteran and worked as a VP for JPMorgan Chase for 30 years. He had a great sense of humor, made friends wherever he went and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Peter and his wife were married for 54 years and had 3 children and 11 grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. His wake will be held at William E. Law Funeral Home in Massapequa, on Oct-ober 15, 2020 from 4pm-8pm.







