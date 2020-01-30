Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:00 PM
religious service
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home 62 Carleton Ave
Resources
Peter G. Turner Notice
TURNER - Peter G. of Oakdale on January 27, 2020. Retired Lieutenant from the Suffolk County Police Department. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Huffman). Loving father of Robert T. Turner (Cheryl), Elizabeth S. Urrabazo (Pablo) and Rebecca L. Turner-Wallace (Daniel). Devoted grandfather of six. Cherished great-grandfather of seven. Dear brother of John L. Turner (Elizabeth), Richard Turner (Kathy) and Jane Pietrowski (Stephen). The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, between the hours of 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc.; 62 Carleton Avenue; East Islip, (2 miles south exit 43-A 5.5. Parkway). Where a religious service will be held at 8:00pm with Reverend Douglas Madlon Officiating followed by families words of rememberance. Morning prayer 10:00am. Saturday. Interment, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery, Great River Long Island. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
