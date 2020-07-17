Peter Garofalo

GAROFALO - Peter of Yaphank, NY (formerly of Valley Stream), peacefully passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with multiple cancers. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Carol; his two adoring exceptional children Peter C. (Alison) and Diana (Ryan); and three adorable grandchildren whom he loved to the moon and beyond (Caroline, Ryan Jr., and Leona). He also leaves behind two brothers Henry (Joan) and Ron (Ann). Peter's thirty-five year career in nursing, leaves behind a multitude of friends as well as countless individuals he touched by his profession. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, July 19, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Ruland Funeral Home (500 N. Ocean Avenue in Patchogue NY). Interment in Pinelawn Memorial Park to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Cold Spring Harbor's CCL Research and-or the Lustgarten Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store