Peter Garofalo
GAROFALO - Peter of Yaphank, NY (formerly of Valley Stream), peacefully passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with multiple cancers. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Carol; his two adoring exceptional children Peter C. (Alison) and Diana (Ryan); and three adorable grandchildren whom he loved to the moon and beyond (Caroline, Ryan Jr., and Leona). He also leaves behind two brothers Henry (Joan) and Ron (Ann). Peter's thirty-five year career in nursing, leaves behind a multitude of friends as well as countless individuals he touched by his profession. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, July 19, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Ruland Funeral Home (500 N. Ocean Avenue in Patchogue NY). Interment in Pinelawn Memorial Park to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Cold Spring Harbor's CCL Research and-or the Lustgarten Foundation.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
JUL
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Funeral services provided by
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 16, 2020
RIP Peter, give Mom and Dad a hug and kiss from me
Your Sister Anna
Anna Garofalo
Sister
