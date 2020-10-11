Peter Harris

HARRIS - Peter,age 83, of West Sayville, on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Loving father of Peter Jr. (Patricia) and David (Emilia). Adored grandfather of Janine, Jenna, Joseph, Dylan and great-grandfather of Lilianna and Reyna. Fond brother of Sandra and Jim. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Chapel service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment St. Lawrence Cemetery, Sayville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2020.