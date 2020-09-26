1/1
Peter Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILL - Peter N., of Islip, LI on September 23, 2020. Proud Veteran of the United States Army. Beloved husband of the late Rachel Donnan. Devoted father of Anthony Donnan and the late Joseph Donnan. Loving father-in-law of Cathy Donnan. Cherished grandfather of Meridythe (Alex) Peters, Madison Donnan, Seth Donnan, Andrew Owenburg, Carly Donnan and Rachel Donnan. Dear brother of John Hill. Retired Custodial Worker of the East Islip School District. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Peter's loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Sunday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved