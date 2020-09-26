Peter Hill

HILL - Peter N., of Islip, LI on September 23, 2020. Proud Veteran of the United States Army. Beloved husband of the late Rachel Donnan. Devoted father of Anthony Donnan and the late Joseph Donnan. Loving father-in-law of Cathy Donnan. Cherished grandfather of Meridythe (Alex) Peters, Madison Donnan, Seth Donnan, Andrew Owenburg, Carly Donnan and Rachel Donnan. Dear brother of John Hill. Retired Custodial Worker of the East Islip School District. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Peter's loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Sunday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com