|
|
HOOD - Peter A., 80, of Huntington, peacefully surrounded by his family on June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia for 53 years. Loving father of Jackie (Paul) Lomtevas and Peter. Cherished grandfather of Joseph P. Lomtevas. Dear brother of Tom Hood and the late Tina Hood. Visitation Sunday 4-7 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Man Cave Health mancavehealth.org in Peter's name would be greatly appreciated by the family.maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019