Peter J. Bianco

Peter J. Bianco Notice
BIANCO - Peter J., of Hicksville on February 13, 2020. Writer/Producer at CBS News Radio 88 for almost 40 years. Beloved father of Peter (Ellen Ann), Chris (Kris) and Daniel. Cherished brother of Catherine and Frank. Devoted grand-father of Joseph, Kristen and Jenna. Friends may call Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Wednesday 11:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
