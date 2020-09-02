1/
Peter J. Murray
MURRAY - Peter J., of Ridge, NY, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020, at 90 years old. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Kevin, Michael, Peter Jr. and Gerard. Adored father in law of Susan, Linda, Angelica and Bernadette. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 5. Peter was a dedicated Police Officer, proudly serving as the Chief of the Suffolk County Police Department. Visitation Thursday 2-and 7-9pm at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church of Rocky Point. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. You can find the funeral information as well as the livestreaming information via the funeral homes website. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church of Rocky Point
