|
|
RILEY - Peter J. of Kings Park, NY on February 23, 2020. Proud member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. Beloved husband of Joyce for 60 years. Devoted father of Kim Murphy (Richard), Robin Aviles (Martin) and Thomas Riley. Cherished grandfather of Riley, Jack, Kyra, Thomas, Maggie and predeceased by grandbaby Peter Joseph. Loving brother of William, Joan, Anne, Margaret and the late Michael. Adored Uncle Pete to many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to dialysis team at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital. Reposing Tuesday 4-8pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday 10:00am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park. Cremation will follow privately. In lieu of flowers donations to at .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020