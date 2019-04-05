Home

CARIO - Peter James, 80, formerly of Port Jefferson Station, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lynne, and their children Pamela Sayles and Peter Cario and his brother Samuel Cario and three grandchildren, Elliot, Gabriella and Anabella. Pete retired US Army National Guard CWO whose military service spanned 40 years. His civic involvement in Suffolk County included being a Comsewogue School Board member for six years and a PJS/Terryville Civic Association member, Suffolk Baseball Umpire Association and Suffolk Wrestling Referee Association. Pete and Lynne were active members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Port Jefferson for over 25 years.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019
