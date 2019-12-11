|
|
MACKIN - Peter John of Long Beach, N.Y. on December 8th, 2019 in his 58th year . Beloved son of John and Suzann Mackin, devoted brother of Janice, Donna, Christa and Suzann, loving uncle to Kevin, Ben and Tal. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12th, from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 721 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY 11561. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Peter J. Mackin to Long Beach Polar Bears https: //www.longbeachpolarbears.org in support of Foundation, the Michelle O'Neill Foundation https://www.monfoundation.org benefitting children with cancer and special needs or your local library. www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019