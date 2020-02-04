Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:45 AM
St. John Nepomucene RC Church
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Peter Juszczuk Notice
JUSZCZUK - Peter, age 87. Resident of Oakdale, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. He has left behind his beloved wife Julie. He was a loving father to Jeanne (Richard), Marianne and Donna (Joseph). Cherished grand-father of Brandon, Ryan, Michael, Morgan and Jack. Loving brother of surviving sibling Helen Pawson. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 7, 9:45 am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church in Bohemia. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020
