JUSZCZUK - Peter, age 87. Resident of Oakdale, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. He has left behind his beloved wife Julie. He was a loving father to Jeanne (Richard), Marianne and Donna (Joseph). Cherished grand-father of Brandon, Ryan, Michael, Morgan and Jack. Loving brother of surviving sibling Helen Pawson. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 7, 9:45 am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church in Bohemia. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020