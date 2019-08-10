|
|
KRINNER - Pete of Amityville, LI on August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Terry Krinner. Loving father of Keith Krinner (Melissa Watson) and Chrissy Krinner. Cherished son of Joan C. and the late Guenther H. Krinner. Dear brother of Lorrie Williams. Reposing 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Naval Military Honors will be rendered at 7:45pm. Funeral service 8:00pm, Reverend Sandy Koppmann, Pastor, First United Methodist Church, officiating. Cremation will be private. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019