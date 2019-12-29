Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Peter Kurajian Notice
KURAJIAN- Peter of Greenlawn on December 24, 2019, at the age of 101 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Karen (Bart) Visser and the late Kenneth. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne (Richard) Tourangeau. Dear brother of Marguerite. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019
