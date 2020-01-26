Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Peter Lioio Notice
LIOIO - Peter M., 78, of Cold Spring Harbor, passed away on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Maryann. Loving father of Paul (Mary), Andrea (Hernan Lucero) and Rachel Brickman (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Gennaro, Gianna and Peter Joseph. Dear brother of Nancy DiPeri. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service 10am at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
