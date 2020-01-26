|
LIOIO - Peter M., 78, of Cold Spring Harbor, passed away on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Maryann. Loving father of Paul (Mary), Andrea (Hernan Lucero) and Rachel Brickman (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Gennaro, Gianna and Peter Joseph. Dear brother of Nancy DiPeri. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service 10am at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020