MAHONEY - Peter M. of Westbury on August 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph A. and Lorraine M. Loving brother of Joseph (Patti), Richard J., Daniel (Ginger), Paul (Barbara) and Regina Koudelka (Rob). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter M. Mahoney would be appreciated to: Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, 150 Miller Place, Syosset, NY 11791. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019