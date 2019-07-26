|
|
MARSALA - Peter,77, on July 24, 2019. Long time resident of Nesconset. Retired Suffolk County Police Officer. Loving father of Joanne (Jim) Bernabeo, Pete Marsala, and Christine (Tom) Sposato. Ad-ored grandpa of Peter, Andrew, Matthew, Emily, Kaitlyn, and Samuel. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. Funeral Mass will be held Monday 10 AM at Parish of The Holy Cross RC Church, Nesconset. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019