St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of The Holy Cross RC Church
Nesconset, NY
View Map
MARSALA - Peter,77, on July 24, 2019. Long time resident of Nesconset. Retired Suffolk County Police Officer. Loving father of Joanne (Jim) Bernabeo, Pete Marsala, and Christine (Tom) Sposato. Ad-ored grandpa of Peter, Andrew, Matthew, Emily, Kaitlyn, and Samuel. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. Funeral Mass will be held Monday 10 AM at Parish of The Holy Cross RC Church, Nesconset. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
