Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Wading River, NY
VALLELY - Peter Matthew, 83, of Ridge, on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to Jeanne. Adored father of Jeannie, Julie, and Peggy and devoted father-in-law to Kurt Jordan, Paul Guidos, and Bill Schroeder. Treasured grandpa of Ben, Claire, Daniel, and Leah, and caring brother of Renee Carey, Diane Walden, and their late brother George. Pete was loved and admired by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and countless friends. He will be greatly missed.Visitation Sunday, 6/2 2 4 pm and 7 9 pm, Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home, 6647 Route 25A, Wading River. Memorial Mass Monday, 6/3, at 10 am, St. John the Baptist Church, Wading River, with interment at Calverton National Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Parish Outreach.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
