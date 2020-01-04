|
MURPHY - Peter Q, It is with great sadness to share the passing of Peter Quealy Murphy, 81 on the morning of December 27, 2019, due to complications derived from Alzheimer's. He was a resident of Naples, Fl., formerly of West Bayshore and Rockville Centre, NY. He was born on September 27, 1938, to the late Paul Daniel Murphy and Eleanor Virginia Lawrence. He was the President & CEO of the DP Murphy Co. Inc. which was established in 1873; member of the Melville Rotary, Great South Bay Audubon Society, Matt Talbot Retreat Group 63, Southward Ho Country Club (Bayshore) and Cedar Hammock Country Club (Naples, Florida). He is survived by his beloved wife Pamela (McCloskey), his sister Marie McDermott, his brother Joseph Murphy, and his loving niece and caregiver Jeanne Marie Schratwieser. Peter was predeceased by his brothers Paul, Andrew, John (Fr. Campion), Dan, Larry, and his sisters Rosemary Owens, Eleanor Schratwieser and Mary Marguerite Mackenzie. He was dearly loved by over 40 nieces and nephews, over 100 grand-nieces-nephews, as well as great-grand nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to join in a memorial Mass at St. Patrick's RC Church at 10:00am on Jan. 18, 2020 located at 9 Clinton Ave. Bay Shore, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY or the .
Published in Newsday from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020