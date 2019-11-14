Home

Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 669-8338
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Our Lady of Lourdes
455 Hunter Ave
West Islip, NY
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
Peter Murray Notice
MURRAY - Peter Joseph of Brentwood passed on November 12th. Devoted husband of 65 years of the late Frances Ruth, proud brother of late Joseph Murray. Devoted father of nine, Peter III (Trish), Frank (Linda), Joan (Richie), James (Cheryl), Catherine, Anne (Ben), Brian (Karen), Lynn, John (Michelle). Cherished grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Founder of the Udall Rd Civic Association and Brentwood Booster Club. Member of Nocturnal Adoration Society and 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus. The family will receive friends Friday November 15, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 at Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip NY 11795. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, 455 Hunter Ave, West Islip NY 11795, Saturday at 9:30 am.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
